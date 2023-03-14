Fishing-related events can make Miri choice destination for anglers, says mayor

MIRI: Miri City Council (MCC) hopes to see more fishing-related activities organised here whether for recreational or competitive purposes.

Mayor Adam Yii said such activities would help promote Miri as a destination for local and international anglers.

“Fishing is a popular activity and I encourage more such activities to be organised here,” he said when officiating a fishing competition at the mouth of Sungai Miri, Pulau Melayu on Sunday.

The competition was organised by Persatuan Kebajikan Prihatin Miri and attracted a total of 320 participants including from Brunei.

Yii congratulated the association for organising the competition which he said could be developed further as a tourism product.

“I hope the association will organise this competition again in the future,” he added, before presenting prizes to the winners.