Tuesday, March 14
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Fishing-related events can make Miri choice destination for anglers, says mayor

Fishing-related events can make Miri choice destination for anglers, says mayor

0
By Norni Mahadi on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Yii (second right) and others pose with competition winner Didie who won the RM10,000 first prize for his 3.97kg ikan senangin catch.

MIRI: Miri City Council (MCC) hopes to see more fishing-related activities organised here whether for recreational or competitive purposes.

Mayor Adam Yii said such activities would help promote Miri as a destination for local and international anglers.

“Fishing is a popular activity and I encourage more such activities to be organised here,” he said when officiating a fishing competition at the mouth of Sungai Miri, Pulau Melayu on Sunday.

The competition was organised by Persatuan Kebajikan Prihatin Miri and attracted a total of 320 participants including from Brunei.

Yii congratulated the association for organising the competition which he said could be developed further as a tourism product.

“I hope the association will organise this competition again in the future,” he added, before presenting prizes to the winners.

Recommended Posts