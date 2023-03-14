Footballer legend Bobby Chua passes away

KOTA KINABALU (March 14): Former Sabah and Sarawak footballer legend Bobby Chua Kim Lun passed away at 2.25pm on Tuesday.

He was 54.

Bobby’s passing was confirmed by his wife, Zafidah Yaakub, through a post on her Facebook.

“Assalamualaikum, my beloved husband (Zafidah Yaakub), Bobby Chua Abdullah was called by the Lord at approximately 2.25pm this afternoon.

“In Shaa Allah, the body will be taken to Surau Al Mustafa V19, KKIP, Sepanggar for funeral and thereafter buried at Waqf burial ground in Kampung Kota (opposite Kota Tuaran Mosque),” she said in the post.

Hailed from Inanam, Bobby played for Sabah and Sarawak in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Bobby was diagnosed with an illness known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) which is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control in 2018.

He had spent hundreds of thousands of ringgit for medical care but still needs further treatment.

His plight caught the attention of Sabah Football Association (SAFA) which made a contribution of RM300,000 to assist him.

Bobby played in the Sabah squad which won the FA Cup title in 1995 and the Premier League title in 1996 (the nation’s top tier at the time).

Known as a tireless worker who played in all outfield positions he decided to migrate to Sarawak in 1998.

He made news as he was released by Sabah for a record low transfer fee of RM9.95, believed to be a sign of protest.

However, he helped Sarawak to capture the Charity Shield in his first season in 1998. The following year he and the Crocs entered the Malaysia Cup final only to be beaten 1-2 by Brunei.

Bobby ended his 15-year career as a professional player with Sarawak in 2004.