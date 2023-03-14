‘Income-generating ventures should be Bidayuh community’s next focus’

KUCHING (March 14): The Bidayuh community’s next focus area needs to be on income generating activities, said Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik.

He pointed out this was because almost 100 per cent of Bidayuh areas are already accessible by road and they enjoy most of the basic utilities.

“We should leverage on our proximity to Kuching city to provide for food products and skills to drive the economic sectors.

“Our idle land should be transformed into commercial agriculture areas with private partners on a win-win situation and leveraging on digital technology in line with Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 Plan,” he said recently.

Ik Pahon, who is also Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) chief executive officer, mentioned these when opening the DBNA Bau branch’s triennial general meeting (TGM) last Saturday.

Meanwhile, all DBNA branches are holding their respective TGMs in line with the association’s triennial general assembly (TGA) scheduled in May this year.

Apart from Bau, the other branches which already held their TGM are Kuch­ing Urban, Simanggang, Serapi, Bung Sadong and Mukah.

Other branches; namely Women, Serian, Padawan, Bintulu and Sibu will hold their TGM this Saturday while Samarahan, Kapit and Siburan branches will have theirs on Sunday.

Sarikei branch will hold its TGM on March 22, Lundu and Miri branches on March 25 and Penrissen branch March 26.

Kuching Tengah, Klang Valley and Limbang branches are scheduled to hold their TGMs soon.