Interhill Group managing director Hu Chang Pee passes away

MIRI (March 14): Interhill Group managing director Datuk Hu Chang Pee @ Hii Chang Pee passed away last night.

Chang Pee’s daughter Datin Alice Hu Yun Bin shared the news of his passing in a Facebook post.

“It is with a heavy heart that our family announces that our father, Datuk Hu Chang Pee, was called home to the Lord tonight (last night).

“Our father asked to be baptised in February and now finally rests in peace in our Heavenly Father’s embrace,” she said in her post.

Alice said friends and family members are invited to pay their last respects at Chang Pee’s residence in Tanjung Lobang on Wednesday, March 15 at 1.30pm.

Chang Pee is survived by his wife Datin Lau Ngok Yun, son Albert Hu Yun Chai, daughters Rogina, Alice, Rose, Anny and grandchildren.