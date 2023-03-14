Julaihi: Sarawak hopes local-made solar panels allowed for domestic use

KUCHING (March 14): Sarawak hopes that the existing policy on the development of solar energy can be changed to allow solar panels to be supplied for domestic use in the state, said Minister for Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He reasoned that this is because the manufacturing of solar panels in the state is solely for export.

“We hope that one day, the price of solar panels in the state can be reduced to affordable prices for users or those interested in joining the Solar Net Energy Metering (NEM) for housing areas.

“Maybe one day, there is a change in policy that enables the solar panels to be used locally, and that the solar panels can be used for the local market,” he added.

He said this when officiating at the launch of Solar NEM for a housing area at Salak Land District in Samariang here today.

When asked about the policy at a press conference after the launching ceremony, Julaihi said it is under the jurisdiction of the federal government, but added that the policy change can be proposed to Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, he said the introduction of solar energy in residential areas, commercial premises and industries can be a catalyst in the state’s effort to increase its generation of renewable energy.

He added that one of the ministry’s initiatives is to boost the solar industry in Sarawak and support the state’s Climate Change Policy and Low Carbon Society Blueprints.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, and Gabungan Binaan Jurutenaga Sdn Bhd managing director Dr Abang Hatta Abang Taha.