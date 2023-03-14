Kibing sending over 200 local staff for training in China

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 14): In a move to enhance the expertise and skills of local staff, Sabah Kibing Solar and Sabah Kibing Silicon Kudat, subsidiary companies under Kibing Solar Group will send more than 200 local Malaysians to China for further development and training.

The first batch of 30 employees will depart on March 18.

To mark the occasion, the Sabah Ministry of Industry Development and Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with Sabah Kibing Solar and Sabah Kibing Silicon Kudat jointly hosted a sending-off ceremony for the first batch of local employees at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on March 13 to witness the birth of the future pioneers of the photovoltaic glass manufacturing industry in Sabah.

Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe attended the ceremony.

This is the first overseas training program organized by a Chinese-based company in Sabah for local employees, devoted to leading and promoting the environmental and sustainable development of the glass manufacturing industry in Sabah.

Kibing Solar Group is a Chinese-funded corporation and has invested four billion yuan in two factories in Sabah, which are SBH Kibing Solar and SBH Kibing Silicon Kudat. The companies will employ estimated 2,000 people with 90 per cent locals.

In his opening remarks, Kibing Group Assistant President Yao Xinxi said that the Sabah Kibing Solar and Sabah Kibing Silicon Kudat projects are progressing at a pace that has not been experienced in Sabah.

“So far the projects are 40 per cent completed and scheduled to be commissioned in October this year, so it is expected to require a large number of employees with knowledge in glass industry.

“As the majority of the workforce are locals, to ensure that the new employees can quickly get familiar with the positions, their vocational skills and knowledge must be upgraded to enhance their understanding and knowledge of the industry. This makes it important for the training of new employees at the Zhangbo Kibing Solar site in China,” Xiao said.

The employees will certainly acquire and learn more knowledge and skills during their training in China compared to their regular training in Sabah, so he hopes that the trainees will uphold the eight values of Kibing and appreciate this opportunity to learn more and bring back the techniques and knowledge to gradually improve the production technology of photovoltaic glass in Sabah.

“I believe you can take on more prominent jobs and positions in the future and become the key backbone employees of the company, passing on the knowledge and technique you have learned to your colleagues who join after and lead Sabah Kibing to reach new heights in the future,” he said in his speech.

According to him, the training program involved 11 different departments, including eight departments from Sabah Kibing Solar and three from Sabah Kibing Silicon Kudat, such as Manufacturing, M&E, Quality Control and Purchasing Department. The employees will be going to Kibing Solar headquarters (Chenzhou, China) and production bases (Liling, China and Zhangzhou, China) for three-month training.

During this period, the trainees will gain professional training and practical in operations, able to communicate and learn from the technical experts of the company and other co-workers. In addition, accommodation and meals are fully provided by Kibing Solar to ensure all the trainees are able to focus on training and study.

According to the person in charge, this learning activity is also an important initiative to strengthen the cultural exchange between China and Malaysia, share the scientific and technological achievements of both countries, deepen the comprehensive cooperation and development of the industrial and technological fields of both countries, as a tribute to the 49th year of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia.

Kibing Solar Group will adhere to the business philosophy of “win-win cooperation”, develop and progress together with Sabah and its people, contribute due strength to promote the friendship between China and Malaysia and deepen the friendship between the two peoples.