Mayor: MBKS’ waterpark plans awaiting approval

KUCHING (March 14): Plans for Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) proposed water fun park have been submitted to the Land and Survey Department and Sarawak Planning Authority (SPA) for approval, said Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South mayor said even though it is a ‘Projek Rakyat’, the proposal still has to go through all the necessary procedures to ensure everything is in order.

“Hopefully the plan and all that will be approved by the Land and Survey and SPA. (It) should be within this month. Then we can get all the documents ready.

“We hope to speed up the whole process and get it over with by end of this year so that we can call for tender and they can start work next year,” he told reporters after the ‘Certification of Making Good Defects’ handover ceremony at Pending Recreational Park, Jalan Utama here today.

He was commenting on the progress of the proposed water fun park at the MBKS swimming pool in Padungan.

On the handover ceremony, Wee said MBKS handed over the site to the awarded contractor to upgrade and beautify the park a few months ago.

He said the contractor finished the RM500,000 project, which was funded by National Landscape Department, on time.

“When you look at this park the area is quite big, with more than five acres. There’s a stadium here and a sports village in front so that’s why we have decided that proper touch-up needs to be done.

“This is the first step. It will be an ongoing thing as we will be submitting the work for this stadium, especially Sukma will be held here next year and basketball is one of the sports. Kuching should be getting ready for all this,” he said.

The project, which commenced last August, included the improvement of existing softscape, widening of walkways, additional park shelter, installation of new integrated playground set and new fitness equipment, entrance sign, as well as feature pergola archways with benches.

Wee noted that there has been feedback on the park’s size and safety.

He said MBKS will add more lighting to enable everyone to use the park.

He urged the public to plan ways to utilise the park, as MBKS wants to create more recreational activities for families to enjoy together.

“We want to make sure the public can use what we have. It can be used for anything, but make sure the activities are healthy and can benefit the people.

“If you can, propose new activities or think of something different to attract people into the park.

“Previously there were even concerts happening here. I suggest also that it can be used for Mooncake Festival since it’s a huge area. But whatever activities, I hope the local community will come forward and let us know how you want to make use of the park here,” he said.

Wee added he would continue to fulfil the promise he made when appointed mayor – to touch up or give a facelift to one park every year.

He also called on the federal government to allocate funds for the council to do more improvements.

“Even though Sarawak’s got good reserves, but it’s different from the grant we are supposed to get (from the federal government). We are not asking for more but for what should be our fair portion so that we can do more.

“We appeal (to the public) if they see something that needs to be improved, tell us. Don’t only talk about problems but try to solve them or give constructive feedback. Even those YBs in Parliament can get more grants (for us) so that whatever problem can be solved,” he said.