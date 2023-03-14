Measures to reduce country’s fiscal deficit among focus in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR (March 14): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to answer a question about the government’s measures to reduce the country’s fiscal deficit to 3.2 per cent by 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the matter will be raised by Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari (PH-Sungai Petani) during the Minister’s Question Time (MQT).

At the same session, Anwar will also answer a question from Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed @ Hashim (PN-Kuala Terengganu) on the country’s fiscal strength due to the weakening of the ringgit and the solution to balance the situation.

Datuk Matbali Musah (GRS-Sipitang) will ask the prime minister to state efforts to improve government governance in terms of procurement, project distribution, allocations and so on to be in line with the MADANI policy in combating abuse of power and leakages.

Meanwhile, during the oral question and answer session, Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) will ask the Foreign Minister to state the steps taken by Wisma Putra in protesting the act of burning the Quran by a far-right Swedish politician in Stockholm recently.

In addition, Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (PN-Tanah Merah) will ask about the government’s effort to prevent more people from falling victim to job scam syndicates.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue with the debate and winding up session of the Supply Bill 2023 at the committee level, which is expected to involve the Foreign Ministry, National Unity Ministry and Economy Ministry.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will last for 31 days until April 4. – Bernama