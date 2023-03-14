Missing elderly woman found safe by search party

KANOWIT (March 14): An octogenarian woman reported missing Sunday from Rumah Anggan, Nanga Kabah here was found safe yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said Ebai Bandan, 80, was found in a weak condition upriver from her longhouse by a search and rescue (SAR) team at 3.45pm.

“The SAR operation, joined by the police and 30 longhouse residents, was mobilised at 3.32pm today. The search parties were divided into two groups with the search area concentrated within a 2km radius from Rumah Anggan,” it said.

Bomba added the victim, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease and dementia, was handed over to the police for further action.

The operation ended at 4.30pm.

Ebai’s family members realised her disappearance at about 12.45pm on Sunday and, together with longhouse folks, carried out a search on their own but were unable to locate her.