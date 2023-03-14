Nanta recovering from knee surgery at KL Hospital

KUCHING (March 14): Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi is now recovering from a knee surgery at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) which he underwent a few days ago.

In a Facebook post today, Nanta shared that he received a phone call from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this afternoon asking how he was and his condition after undergoing the surgery.

“I feel very moved by his concern and his wife (Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail) who always cares about my health. I had the opportunity to share with the Prime Minister about the facilities, hospitality and professional services I received during my stay at HKL.

“Thank you YAB Datuk Seri. Thank you, HKL. Thank you everyone who prayed for me. I’ll be back in the office soon!” said Nanta.

Yesterday (March 13), Nanta, who is also Kapit MP, in an earlier Facebook post had shared that he underwent a total knee replacement surgery and received treatment at HKL.

He expressed his appreciation and admiration to the doctors, nurses, and staff of HKL for their professional and tireless services since the first day he was admitted.

“I greatly admire and appreciate the dedication and hard work given by every HKL staff to ensure that every patient here receives the best treatment. Kudos to them,” he had said.

Nanta had surprised many during the current Parliament sitting as he had to move around in a wheelchair and using a walking cane.

It was reported on February 12 that the return of an old knee injury has left Nanta no choice but to opt for a surgery to repair it.

“Yes, I am required to be in a wheelchair or be dependent on a cane at the moment due to an old injury from a fall in 1998 that required surgery on my knee.

“After 15 years, the pain of this old injury came back and had worsened over the past two weeks because I had to move around a lot to carry out my duties in the ministry and my area,” said Nanta then.