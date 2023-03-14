Putrajaya to roll out faster skilled worker visa application process system in three months

KUALA LUMPUR (March 14): The work permit application process for skilled foreign workers could be much faster in three months, Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli said today, as the government moves to cut red tape and revamp the system.

A more streamlined and speedier processing system was one of the top requests by industries — now facing a severe shortage of workers — at today’s Pemudah meeting.

Pemudah is a task force consisting of government agencies and industry representatives meant to improve the ease of doing business.

“We aim to have a more simplified and shorter expatriate permit application to be rolled out in three months,” Rafizi told a press conference after chairing the panel’s meeting in the Parliament building.

He said the government aims to roll out the new system within three months.

“This was among top key concerns of investors and industries. The current process can take up to six months and this can have an impact on manpower planning, so it’s an issue that has been repeatedly raised,” he added. – Malay Mail

