Sibu man crushed to death by two-tonne metal gate

By Conny Banji on Sarawak
SIBU (March 14): An 18-year-old local man died after being crushed by a two-tonne metal gate at a heavy machinery workshop in Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here today.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said they received a report about the incident at 10.48am.

“Our investigation at the scene found the victim lying on the floor sustaining injuries to his head believed to be caused by the gate,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said no criminal elements were found at the scene, and the body was sent to Sibu Hospital mortuary for further action.

“Post mortem will be conducted to find out the cause of death, and the case is classified as sudden death,” he added.

