Simunjan to experience water supply disruption this Saturday

KUCHING (March 14): There will be a water supply disruption this Saturday (March 18) in Simunjan due to valve replacement work, said Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB).

In a scheduled work notice, JBALB said the disruption will occur from 10am to 5pm.

“Areas from Simunjan Water Treatment Plant until Kampung Sabun will be affected, with the exception of Simunjan Hospital.

“The disruption is to give way to the contractor to carry out valve replacement work at Kampung Hirah,” it added.

JBALB advised consumers to keep an adequate supply of water for daily use throughout the period of disruption.

“JBALB regrets any inconvenience caused, and will try its best to ensure water supply will recover gradually in the affected areas,” it said.

For any complaints, inquiries and information related to the work, contact JBALB Sarawak call centre at 082-262211.