Unemployed man in Kuching jailed three months for drug abuse

KUCHING (March 14): A unemployed man was sentenced to three months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after pleading guilty to abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine 10 years ago

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi, who meted out the sentence against Mohd Bahtia Sapee, 30, also ordered his jail sentence to take effect on Jan 31, 2023 and for him to undergo supervision for two years after serving his jail sentence.

Mohd Bahtia was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, which carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine of not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

He was found to have abused amphetamine and methamphetamine at Kuching district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department around 1.30pm on Nov 25, 2013.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Mohd Bahtia was unrepresented by a legal counsel.