Upcoming residential area in Samariang first to utilise Solar Net Energy Metering scheme in Sarawak

KUCHING (March 14): An upcoming residential area in Samariang here will be the first innovative smart housing area to utilise the Solar Net Energy Metering (NEM) scheme in Sarawak.

Known as Hainton Residences, the 15-unit housing area will be equipped with solar photovoltaic (solar PV) panels that will be connected to the Sarawak Electricity Grid.

Minister for Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi said this was done based on the NEM scheme guidelines introduced by his Ministry in August 2021.

“This is an accurate and relevant starting point following Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s call, in line with the Green Agenda direction at a time when the world is facing the issue of climate change and global warming.

“It is also in line with the changes in the energy sector that are happening around the world.

“This is also an opportunity for domestic users to participate in the green agenda and environmental conservation in dealing with climate change issues,” he said when officiating the event at Salak Land District here today.

Julaihi said the NEM scheme is a billing mechanism for solar PV users to generate and export electricity back to the electricity grid based on one-on-one offset balancing.

“This means that 1 kiloWatt per hour (kWh) exported to the grid will be offset by 1 kWh consumed from the grid – which will reduce the users’ electricity bill,” he added.

It is learnt that the development of the Hainton Residences in Samariang is a collaborative effort between Gabungan Binaan Jurutenaga Sdn Bhd and University of Technology Sarawak, supported by Sarawak Energy as the implementing agency for the NEM scheme in the state

Consisting of a twin unit, two semi-twin units and 12 quadruplex units – the residential area is scheduled to begin construction end of this year.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni and Gabungan Binaan Jurutenaga Sdn Bhd managing director Dr Abang Hatta Abang Taha.