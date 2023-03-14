Tuesday, March 14
Viral news of PM declaring Wednesday holiday is fake, says Prime Minister’s Dept

The Prime Minister’s Department warned as fake the screenshot of news purportedly showing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim declaring this Wednesday as a holiday to celebrate Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh’s Academy Awards (Oscars) win. – AFP photo

KUALA LUMPUR (March 14): The Prime Minister’s Department has stated that a screenshot of news purportedly showing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim declaring this Wednesday as a holiday to celebrate Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh’s Academy Awards (Oscars) win is fake.

The department clarified in a Facebook post that the information provided in a screenshot titled ‘PM Anwar declares public holiday on Wednesday: ‘This is the pride of a nation!’ was false.

“The public is urged to not spread or share unverified or fake news.

“If unsure, don’t share,” the post read. — Bernama

