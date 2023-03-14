Zahid: Appointment of party reps onto GLC scrutinised by Unity Govt secretariat

BENTONG (March 14): The appointment of members or professionals representing political parties into government-linked companies (GLC) is within the knowledge of and scrutinised by the Unity Government secretariat, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

In fact, he said each party that formed the government will consult the secretariat first before any proposal for appointments can be finalised.

“To avoid conflict, we consult the secretariat and before the appointment is made, the secretariat will check and scrutinise the backgrounds of the individuals.

“This is done to ensure the representatives of the political parties have experience and backgrounds that can help strengthen the state and federal governments.”

Ahmad Zahid said this at the state-level ceremony to introduce candidates for the posts of permanent chairman, permanent deputy chairman, vice-presidents and supreme council members for the Umno elections 2023-2026 here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid who is also Umno president said he was very satisfied with the performance of Umno ministers and deputy ministers as the Unity Government reached its first 100 days today.

He said he has his own method of monitoring the performance of Umno ministers and deputy ministers regarding their performance in the ministry, including through their answers at the Dewan Rakyat as well as statements issued to the press.

“What’s important is that they can meet the people’s expectations because their reputation, as well as mine, reflects Umno’s reputation…the services rendered has changed the perception that Umno leaders can provide good services,” he said.

When asked about his hope for the elections of the new Umno leadership line-up for 2023-2026, Ahmad Zahid said he believed that the delegates had enough knowledge in determining the new line-up that push the party to a greater height.

Based on the trend from the election of Wanita, Youth and Puteri chiefs, as well as their executive council lineups, the deputy prime minister said he was confident that all the delegates understand that members at the grassroots wanted continuity and balance in the leadership.

“My hope is that there will be a combination of old and new faces because this is an important factor in ensuring that Umno will remain relevant for all age groups or generations,” he said.

The election of Umno vice-presidents and Supreme Council members will be held on Saturday. – Bernama