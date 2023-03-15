20-storey international hotel expected to open in Kuching mid-2023, rooftop pool among its features

KUCHING (March 15): A new building, which is apparently under an international hotel chain, is taking shape near the Kuching Waterfront, giving city folk much to look forward to.

Recently, the name of the building – Sheraton – was fully installed on its unique and modern facade, and photos of it have been widely shared on social media.

Located along Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, The Borneo Post has learnt that the hotel is expected to be opened in June or July this year.

There has not been an official announcement on the property but a search on the internet revealed that its architect is the award-winning local firm, Aki Media, which also identified the property as Sheraton Hotel Kuching on its website.

It is also learnt that the some 20-storey building would have more than 300 rooms, making it one of the tallest hotels in the state.

According to some sources, the hotel would also have an infinity pool on its rooftop, offering its guests a breathtaking view of Kuching City.

The Borneo Post has contacted the hotel’s developer for more information.