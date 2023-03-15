Abd Karim launches new Sarawak tourism video at Internationale Tourismus Boerse, Berlin

KUCHING (March 15): Sarawak Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has launched the new Sarawak’s tourism destination video entitled “Sarawak Now More Than Ever” in Berlin recently.

Abdul Karim launched the video after leading 24 delegate members comprising of officers from the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), Business Events Sarawak (BES) and Sarawak Arts Council (SAC) as well as members of tourism industry players to the largest international tourism trade fair Internationale Tourismus Boerse (ITB) Berlin 2023 in Germany from March 7 to 9.

During that period, he also witnessed the signing of an MOU between the STB and Tischler Reisen – a Germany travel specialist with over 45 years of experience.

He also held two significant meetings at the Sarawak Pavilion with the international media from National Geographic and Discovery Channel in efforts to promote Sarawak.

“This was a great opportunity for Sarawak to showcase its unique culture and attractions to the world in a year ahead,” he said in a statement from his ministry today.

Separately, a historic day for Sarawak was recorded thereafter when Abdul Karim led a total of 15 delegates to the United Nation of World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Headquarters in Madrid, Spain.

The official visit was held to discuss collaboration opportunities with UNWTO, mainly on responsible tourism initiatives, sustainable policies and practices, tourism data management and capacity building for the tourism industry in Sarawak.

“Sarawak is looking forward to be an affiliated UNWTO member for major alliances and collaboration,” he said.