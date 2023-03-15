Academician: Law to regulate political funding should be enacted without delay

KUCHING (March 15): Malaysia should produce, table and enact the Political Funding Act as soon as possible in order to properly regulate political funding in the country, said Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

The Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Faculty of Syariah and Law Assoc Prof opined the law should not just be confined to discussions as it has been at the proposal stage for many years.

“Unfortunately, until today, we are still unable to produce such Act. Many politicians and legislators have already given their positive response towards the creation of such Act, however talks and discussions are still taking place before such Act can be produced, tabled and enacted by Parliament.

“How much longer do talks and discussions need to be carried out for the proposed legislation? Talks and discussions have been done for the last many years by politicians, professionals, academics and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on such matter,” he said in a statement today.

Muzaffar believed that now is the time for the legislators in the country to enact the proposed legislation so that it can be enforced during the 16th General Election.

“Having a specific law to regulate political funding in the country is a positive step to strengthen our democracy, political integrity and public trust and confidence towards the country’s politicians and political structure will also be increased.

“It would allow us to properly and regularly monitor all the funds receive by all our political parties. Through this specific law, it would also prevent the political parties from receiving funds from any suspicious or illegal sources.

“This is very important in order to prevent our politics from becoming dirty and tainted with crimes which could jeopardise the life of our people and put our country in danger,” he said.

Muzaffar pointed out that currently, the only provision which possibly can be used for political funding can be found under Section 19 of the Election Offences Act 1954 which states the amount of money which can be used by election candidates for the election process.

“(However,) This particular section is too general and it only focuses on the election candidate and not the political party or third party thus this particular section cannot be used to deal with political funding effectively.”

Hence, he said the country needs to enact the Political Funding Act so that the issue of political funding can be clearly regulated and monitored effectively.