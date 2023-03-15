After MCA president alleges name-dropping, PMO warns of action against misrepresentation

KUALA LUMPUR (March 15): The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) warned today that it would take legal action against those who misused its name or sought to use it to influence others.

The PMO said such actions were irresponsible and would tarnish its credibility as well as that of the government.

“As such, PMO will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who is involved with such activities,” it said in a statement today.

While it did not identify anyone, the statement was issued after Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong alleged in Parliament that a “Deepak” called him claiming to have the PMO’s backing in a dispute over the MCA president’s remarks about the firm appointed as the sole importer of chicken eggs in Malaysia.

The firm has threatened to sue Wee over his comments about the importation of eggs into the country, but the Speaker has since ruled that the Ayer Hitam MP’s statements in Parliament were privileged and non-justiciable.

Today, Wee further disclosed in Parliament that “Deepak” claimed to represent the company in question and purported to have secured the PMO’s agreement for Wee and the firm to come to a out-of-court settlement. – Malay Mail