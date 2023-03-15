Asia Carbon Conference ’23 gathers industry leaders in Kuching for carbon offsetting, trading

KUCHING (March 15): The Asia Carbon Conference (ACC) 2023 kicked off today, gathering top industry leaders for carbon offsetting and trading in the rapidly growing global market.

Organised by Argus Media, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, and with headline sponsor SaraCarbon Sdn Bhd and supported by Business Events Sarawak and Petroleum Sarawak Berhad, the conference is the first of its kind in Asia to explore innovative and effective solutions to tackle the challenge of climate change and to set the tone for policy making, investment opportunities and new technologies in the carbon market.

Argus head of Asia, Karl Kleemeier, said ACC would help delegates to understand carbon sequestration, carbon offset, carbon markets, among others.

“These will be discussed over the course of the conference and will ultimately help us to build a more sustainable future for our countries, cities and our companies,” he said in his welcoming remarks at the opening of ACC which was officiated at by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg here today.

He said the delegates, ranging from top government officials to industry experts, each brings a unique perspective of the carbon market and its potentials to the conference.

“I am confident that the next two days will provide opportunities for all of you to build new connections and exchange ideas on how best to prepare your businesses, your cities and your countries for the coming years,” he said.

Delegates from various countries will be networking and exchanging ideas and information on carbon offsets at the conference.

The final segment of the conference tomorrow will have a specific focus on Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS), with discussions on Sarawak’s CCUS developments, how investors and developers can build a sustainable CCUS industry, analysing CCUS project prospects in Asia, and more.

The conference boasts a line-up of speakers from nine countries – the United Kingdom, Norway, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia, providing insights on the regulatory framework on carbon markets as well as the future of the Asia Pacific carbon market, including discussions on the importance of carbon initiatives in managing climate change.

For more information on the event, visit www.argusmedia.com.