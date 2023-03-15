Boxing: Sarawak earns top spot and top marks in junior championship

KUCHING (March 15): Sarawak is capable of producing boxing stars as it has many young and talented boxers.

This is the belief of Malaysia Amateur Boxing Federation (MABF) president Datuk Mohd Iran Zulkefli, who was very impressed with the state development programme and the performance of Sarawak boxers at the recently concluded National Youth Boxing Championships at Kubah Ria Complex here.

“I saw the performances especially of the 13 and 18-year-olds …they boxed very well and the style and way they fight does not look like 17 or 18-year olds but looked more like at professional level.

“They have a bright future if given enough opportunities and exposure.

“Therefore, they can go to a fairly high level and we want to take them abroad such as youth tournaments abroad,” he told reporters at the closing of the event on Saturday.

Sarawak also emerged as overall champions with 10 gold, nine silver and 20 bronze medals.

Mohd Iran added that Sarawak boxers are well prepared for the next Malaysian Games (Sukma) which will probably be hosted by Sarawak next year.

“I think the Sarawak boxing team is very well prepared in terms of equipment and management.

“In terms of management, MABF will assist Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) to run the boxing competition in Sukma XXI,” he revealed.

A total of 98 boxers from five states namely Sarawak, Sabah, Perlis, Johor and Terengganu took part in the National Youth Championships from March 6 to 11.

Also present at the tournament’s closing ceremony were SABA president Dato Rahman Lariwoo, political secretary to Sarawak Premier Abang Abdul Aziz Abang Draup and Kuching Boxing Club president Datuk DzulKarnian Ahmad.