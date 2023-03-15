Boy in Kuching sent to Henry Gurney School for drug abuse

KUCHING (March 15): A 18-year-old boy was ordered to be sent to the Henry Gurney School in Puncak Borneo until he is 21 years old after he pleaded guilty to abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar meted out the sentence against the young offender after hearing a social report submitted by the Social Welfare Department.

The boy was charged under Section 15(1)(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or two years in jail and to be placed under police supervision for a period of not less than two and not more than three years, upon conviction.

According to the charge, the boy was found to have abused amphetamine and methamphetamine at the Kuching District Police Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (NCID) at around 11.25amm on Jan 4, 2023.

The prosecution was handled by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while the young offender was unrepresented by a legal counsel.