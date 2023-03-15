Bukit Assek rep to distribute 100 school bags to children entering Primary 1

SIBU (March 15): A total of 100 school bags complete with stationery will be distributed to children from the B40 families in Bukit Assek state constituency who will enter Primary 1 in the next school term.

According to Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, those selected for the assistance are children whose parents or guardians are voters in Bukit Assek.

“This is our annual event under ‘I Love Bukit Assek’ programme aiming at reducing financial burden of parents with schoolgoing children.

“Similar campaign was also held last year,” he told reporters when met after the presentation of 28 school bags to selected children at Bukit Assek service centre in Jalan Tong Sang here yesterday.

Present at the event was Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek chairman Dato Chieng Buong Toon.

According to Chieng, parents, especially those in the B40 group, with school going children have a very high financial burden with the start of the new school term when they have to buy school items for their children.

“So as their elected representative, I would like to assist them,” he said.

He added the assistance is given only to those who have applied for the programme on a first-come-first-served basis.

On a similar matter, he said he will continue to give out study incentives to students who excel in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia, Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia and Unified Examination Certificate this year.

Last year, Chieng distributed more than RM110,000 worth of study incentives to over 250 students who excelled in public examinations in 2021.

He also had allocated financial assistance for senior citizens and the disabled.