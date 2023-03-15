Cops looking for witnesses of accident at Jalan Stapok Utama

KUCHING (March 15): Police are calling for witnesses of an accident at Jalan Stapok Utama on Sunday to come forward to assist in their investigation

Padawan District Police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said based on the information gathered on the incident, a man in his 60s, who was riding his motorcycle along the road, was allegedly knocked down by a white-coloured van.

The incident is believed to have occurred around 5pm.

“The victim is now in critical condition. We urge anyone with information on this case to come forward,” he said.

Those with any information pertaining to the incident are urged to make a report at the nearest police station.