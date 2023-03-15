Deputy Minister: No plan to introduce sundry shops like ‘Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia’

MIRI (March 15): The government has no plan to introduce sundry shops similar to ‘Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia’ (KR1M), after taking into account the cost as well as its failure in the past, said Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Senator Fuziah Salleh.

Fuziah, however, said the government had come up with the ‘Jualan Rahmah’ initiative involving supermarkets that offers up to 30 per cent discounts to consumers.

“As for now, the ministry has no plans to introduce sundry shops similar to Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia.

“Budget 2023 has allocated RM100 million for ‘Jualan Rahmah’ initiative at all 222 parliamentary constituencies,” she said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat on Monday.

The deputy minister was replying to an additional question posed by Miri Member of Parliament Chiew Choon Man on whether or not the government has plans to introduce sundry shops similar to KR1M and whether or not it will reintroduce or expand ‘Food Bank’ programme which was a success before.

Fuziah hoped that all members of parliament (MPs) would approve the allocation at the committee level.

On the ‘Food Bank’, she said that the programme would be continued and improved.

“Recently, we had placed retort machines at hotels for food preparations,” she said.