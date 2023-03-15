Deputy minister: Senior Citizens Bill takes into account punishments for irresponsible adult children

KUALA LUMPUR (March 15): The Senior Citizens Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament next year to provide, among others, provisions for legal action and punishments for adult children who refuse to be responsible for their parents, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Aiman Athirah Sabu said the introduction of the new law was aimed at protecting senior citizens in Malaysia and also as preparation for the country to become an ageing nation by 2030.

She said her ministry has conducted a study on the content, approach and scope of the law.

“The ministry will also look into the appropriateness of the punishments for adult children who refuse to be responsible for their parents to enhance public awareness on the importance of taking care of the elderly,” she said in reply to Mohd Sany Hamzan (PH-Hulu Langat) during Question Time.

Mohd Sany wanted to know whether the government is planning to introduce a law that will compel salary deductions for adult children who send their parents to elderly homes or care centres.

Elaborating, Aiman Athirah said the bill will also provide provisions to protect the rights and wellbeing of senior citizens, to empower the elderly community and to create s strong support group for senior citizens and their caretakers.

She said the ministry, at the same time, had also implemented various initiatives to ensure wellbeing of senior citizens in the country, such as by establishing Rumah Seri Kenangan (RSK) and Rumah Ehsan (RE) nursing home for those in need through the Social Welfare Department. – Bernama