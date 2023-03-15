Dewan Rakyat to focus on children’s welfare issues today

KUALA LUMPUR (March 15): The issue of children’s welfare is expected to be the focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Based on the Order Paper available on the Parliament website, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (BN-Bera) is scheduled to ask whether the government would review the conditions for approval of adopting children, especially those who are victims of abuse.

In a question to the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, the former Prime Minister will also ask if children involved in cases of abuse will be placed in a children’s home for a longer period before being returned to their next-of-kin.

Dr Abd Ghani Ahmad (PN-Jerlun) would like to know if the government plans to create a special care centre for illegitimate children throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Mohd Sany Hamzan (PH-Hulu Langat) will ask whether the ministry intends to introduce a law for mandatory salary deductions for children who send their parents to a centre or nursing home.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH-Bandar Tun Razak) will raise questions about the Ministry of Education’s measures to ensure that students with special needs and disabilities are given focus and receive quality education.

Also listed is Teresa Kok Suh Sim’s (PH-Seputeh) question to the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities regarding the development of the country’s bamboo industry and the government’s efforts to develop the industry.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue with the debate and winding up session of the Supply Bill 2023 at the committee level.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will last for 31 days until April 4. – Bernama