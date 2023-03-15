Dog’s incessant barking alerts owner to venomous cobra in Miri compound

MIRI (March 15): A woman had her dog to thank after its incessant barking alerted her to the presence of a one-metre-long cobra in the compound of her house at Jalan Taman Delight 1A here yesterday.

In a statement, the Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri said a call came in from the 50-year-old at 6.53pm requesting for assistance to capture the snake.

A team of four personnel was sent to the scene.

“Upon the arrival of APM personnel at the house at 7.18pm, the owner informed the team that she spotted the cobra while checking around her house after hearing her dog barking non-stop,” said the statement.

Following a check by APM personnel, the cobra was found to have slithered into the backyard.

The reptile, which was around the thickness of a broomstick, was captured without incident.

The snake-catching operation concluded at 7.25pm.

APM personnel later released the cobra into the wild away from residential areas.

The same team then proceeded to a government office building at Jalan Marina at 8.15pm, after receiving a call from a 25-year-old security guard, who had earlier seen a beehive on the sixth floor.

“Upon arrival, the team conducted an inspection and spotted a beehive – the size of a small trash can – on the awning at the sixth floor of the office building.

“The team destroyed the beehive by spraying insecticide,” said the statement.

The team later went to the Miri City Fan at 8.48pm, after receiving a call from the Miri City Council (MCC), requesting help to destroy a hornet’s nest.

“Upon arrival, the team met with a 32-year-old MCC landscaper, who told them that a security guard had first noticed the hornet’s nest on a tree while patrolling the park area.

“The team then destroyed the hornet’s nest, the size of a tennis ball, found on the tree branch by spraying insecticide and setting it on fire,” added the statement.

The operation ended at 9.21pm.