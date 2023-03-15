Dunkin’ opens 100th and largest outlet at KKIA

KOTA KINABALU (March 15): While waiting at the airport can bore you to tears, why not head to the nearest coffee cafe and spoil yourself with some tasty donut while you wait for your flight.

That’s right! Dunkin’ has now opened its 100th outlet in the country at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) in Sabah.

Located at the kerbside on the arrival floor at Level 1 of KKIA, it is the largest Dunkin’ outlet in the country that serves a variety of donuts and beverages from 6am to 12am daily.

With a capacity for 88 customers, the cafe offers a comfortable dine-in experience for family, friends and travelers.

Golden Donuts Sdn Bhd Managing Director Peter Yu said the new development comes as part of Dunkin’s global rebranding experience which began in 2018 by taking a renewed coffee-forward direction and building upon the growing appreciation for the beverage in Malaysia.

“The rebranding experience is the renewal of Dunkin’s image which is well known worldwide, which is to tell our customers that we are more than just a donut restaurant.

“Part of the strategy is to offer more beverages, especially coffee to our customers while at the same time maintaining our core value which is to the No. 1 donut chain in the world, which we are,” he said in celebrating Dunkin’ 100th store opening at KKIA on Wednesday.

Present at the opening ceremony were Senior Airport Manager of Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB), Jefry Ramli; Senior Manager-Business Development and Strategy of MAHB, Mohd Azmir Mohd Shariff; Group Chief Operating Officer of Golden Donuts Sdn Bhd, Jesrina Liew; Director of International Business Development APAC of Inspire Brands, Jia Guan Yuan; and International Business Manager-South East Asia Inspire Brands, Howard Hiew.

Yu said part of the re-branding is to attract more customers, especially the young customers.

“As a well-established brand, we have many customers who have known our brands for many years and now we want to attract the younger customers.

“Part of this rebranding is to get involved in the digital age where everything is now on social media, apps and to stay relevant, we have to keep up with the latest trend,” he said.

Yu said the opening of the newest outlet in KKIA also marks the biggest milestone for Dunkin’ since the company embarked on rebranding locally in 2019, which has expanded to other outlets nationwide both in east and west Malaysia.

“This initiative is the extension of our coffee-forward direction, marking a transformation that underlines a warm and welcoming cafe-style approach that prominently puts Dunkin’ coffee culture in the spotlight with new handcrafted espresso offering,” he said.