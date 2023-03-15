Family, friends pay final respect to Datuk Hu Chang Pee

MIRI (March 15): Hundreds of mourners, family and friends of the late Datuk Hu@Hii Chang Pee paid their last respect to the Interhill Group managing director at his residence at Jalan Bunga Tanjung here today.

Also seen paying their last respect were Miri mayor who is also Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii; Samling Group director Troy Yaw and community leaders.

“As a board member of SJK (C) Chung Hua Krokop, we are, of course, very grateful for his support all these years,” said Yii, while describing Hu as a low-key philanthropist who had contributed much to the community, especially in education.

“His contributions to the school over the years amounted to millions and SJK(C) Chung Hua Krokop has developed to become what it is today because of his support,” he said.

Hu’s passing, he added, is a loss to Mirians because the former had contributed much to the development of the city, especially in recent years.

“From the standpoint of Miri City Council and besides his other contributions, the Pullman Hotel in particular, is among his great contributions to Miri that has helped boost tourism industry here,” said Yii.

Hu passed away on Monday, leaving behind wife Datin Lau Ngok Yung, five children and seven grandchildren.