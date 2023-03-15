Fatimah: One Stop Collection Centre for micro-entrepreneurs ready by January 2024

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 15): The RM7.3 million One Stop Collection Centre (OSCC), meant for micro-entrepreneurs registered with agencies under the Ministry Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak (KPWK), should be fully operational by January next year.

According to the minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, the OSCC is a people’s project inspired by the Sarawak Premier in 2018, and is meant as a collection centre for various products produced by the micro-entrepreneurs under the guidance of her ministry and the relevant agencies, namely the Social Welfare Department (JKM), Sarawak Women and Family Department (JWKS) and Social Development Council (MPS).

“We have women micro-entrepreneurs and we want to empower them through enhancement of knowledge and skills, so that they would be able to increase their incomes.

“We also want to empower their products. The products collected here (at the OSCC) will go through a value-added process that covers packaging facilities, grading and quality accreditation, as well as halal certification, so as to increase their marketability and achieve competitive prices.

“Through the OSCC, we are confident that it can empower the women micro-entrepreneurs and improve their socio-economic status so that they are able to be independent and address the poverty issue prevalent among the B40 (40 per cent low-income) group,” she said when met after a briefing on OSCC here yesterday.

Touted as the first of its kind in the country, the OSCC occupies a 10-acre land – two acres of which are allocated for the building.

It has sufficient space for future expansions, which include development plans such as for the planting of various types of herbs that Sarawak is famous for.

In this regard, Fatimah said the OSCC could also be a local tourist attraction in the future, where the visitors would have the opportunity to see for themselves the herbs, the cooking demonstrations on their usage, the showcase of the products deriving from them, food tasting and even a café.

On another matter, the minister said the entrepreneurs who had been identified by the Project Management Operator (PMO), would be given advanced training and guidance under the incubator concept, to enable them carry out activities related to production, packaging and digital marketing for their products.

Specifically on the PMO, she said the main task would be to identify the most eligible among the more than 1,000 women entrepreneurs under the B40 group, to be registered with the OSCC.

On the OSCC project, she said it involved two components: the building and related infrastructures implemented by the Public Works Department (JKR); and the operations consultancy by Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA).

According to Fatimah, the management of the OSCC is under her ministry and towards ensuring its success, the KPWK would establish an OSCC advisory board chaired by the minister.

“It (the advisory board) is set to chart out OSCC directions and policies. The OSCC management committee would manage and monitor the implementation, with the appointed PMO to assist in the daily operations, in accordance with the centre’s establishment objectives.”