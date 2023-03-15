Global Surgery Initiative being held at Sri Aman Hospital March 13-17

KUCHING (March 15): The Ministry of Health (MoH), Malaysian Society of Anaesthesiologists, and Subang Jaya Medical Centre are collaborating to hold the Global Surgery Initiative at Sri Aman Hospital.

In a posting on Sri Aman Hospital’s Facebook page Monday night, it said the hospital was selected as the location for this programme which runs from March 13 to 17, in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of the Malaysian Society of Anaesthesiologists.

“This collaboration has and will benefit the people in the Southeast Sarawak cluster with the presence of experts from Subang Jaya Medical Centre, Sarawak General Hospital and Sri Aman Hospital.

“Global Surgery has made dreams come true. Thank you to all parties involved, especially to employees of Sri Aman Hospital who are always ready to accept challenges and give their best in carrying out the tasks entrusted to them.

“Hopefully this will be another starting point to more success for Sri Aman Hospital,” said the post.

Meanwhile, surgeon Dr Aimir Ma’rof shared on Facebook that the programme, which was held for the first time at Sri Aman Hospital, would see surgeries taking place there throughout this week.

He said under the programme, a breast cancer surgery was carried out for the first time at the hospital with the cooperation and expertise of Breast and Endocrine surgeons from Sarawak General Hospital.

Involving the joint efforts of the government and private hospitals, he said this initiative would benefit the patients and the people of Sri Aman as well as the entire Southeast Sarawak Cluster community.

“Thank you to the director general of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and to all those involved directly or indirectly to make this programme a success, especially to the employees of Sri Aman Hospital.

“For the coming days, surgical cases will continue to be carried out and will involve various other specialists such as general surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, vascular surgery and hepatobiliary surgery,” he added.

Dr Aimir said the closing ceremony of the programme would be officiated at by deputy director general of health at Sri Aman Hospital this Friday.

This will be followed by the Global Surgery conference at the Waterfront Hotel, Kuching from March 19 until 21.

“Hopefully the programme will run smoothly and be able to achieve the mission, vision and objectives of the Global Surgery Initiative.

“Together we pray that surgery and health services throughout the country will continue to grow rapidly for the benefit of the Malaysian community as a whole,” he said in his post.

Dr Noor Hisham in his latest Facebook post yesterday, also shared the news of the Global Surgery Initiative at Sri Aman Hospital which he described as a very encouraging public-private collaboration to bring surgical services to district hospitals in Borneo.