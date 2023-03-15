Johor police deny Indonesian rock group’s claim it took RM10,000 to free two suspects

JOHOR BARU (March 15): The Johor police today denied an allegation that it took RM10,000 as an inducement to release two suspects who threatened members of the Indonesian rock group Radja.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said it was normal in Malaysia for individuals to be given police bail after their arrest, but this did not involve payment.

“That is a police bail, meaning a police guarantee and does not require giving money to the police to guarantee that they are freed.

“However, we will still investigate the allegations of members of the group for any sort of wrongdoing, including elements of misappropriation of money as alleged,” he said.

Kamarul Zaman said the matter was considered closed as the individual who had allegedly threatened members of the Radja group was charged in the Sessions Court here today.

“I was also able to speak with members of the Radja group this morning. During a phone conversation, they expressed their gratitude for the cooperation given by the police in the case,” he told reporters at the Region Two Marine Police Force (PPM) headquarters in Tampoi here today.

The state’s most senior police official was commenting on an earlier video of the Radja group’s interview with the Indonesian media. It was claimed that the two main suspects in the case, who were arrested in relation to the incident, were released after paying a police bail of RM10,000.

The Indonesian rock band, with a following in Malaysia, received death threats after holding a concert at the Larkin Arena Indoor Stadium here just before midnight on Saturday.

It is understood that the band members had earlier been involved in a misunderstanding with the organisers, which resulted in insults and death threats being made to the former.

Following a report, police arrested two men on Sunday at the Johor Baru South district police headquarters to facilitate investigations into the alleged death threats.

The two suspects, a local man, 37, and a foreign man, 48, were arrested around 3.30pm.

Police launched investigations under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for provocation and insulting behaviour, as well as under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal Intimidation. – Malay Mail