Julaihi: SWA steering, technical committee to observe report, recommendations from consultant before setting up

KUCHING (March 15): The steering and technical committees for the setting up of the Sarawak Water Authority (SWA) would need further observation of the in-depth report and recommendations from the consultant before it can proceed to the next phase in the setting up of the single water entity, said Minister for Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He said the setting up of the SWA as a corporate body and a single water entity needs to be done carefully, taking into consideration all aspects of policy making, management and development of human resource, business model and finance, as well as information technology development.

“After the workshop ends, the consultant will provide an in-depth report and recommendations to the technical committee and steering committee for further observation by both committees, before the ministry forwards the suggestions to the State Government Council Meeting,” he said when met after closing the Single Water Entity Workshop at a hotel here today.

The workshop was held to gather information and input from various government agencies to develop a suitable model to form the SWA, and merge all existing water operator entities into a single entity.

“We have been given a mandate by the Premier (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) to set up the single water entity within two years,” said Julaihi.

The three-day workshop ending today was attended by 102 participants from 25 agencies from all over Sarawak.