Life sentence for 29-year-old for drug trafficking in Sibu

SIBU (March 15): A 28-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane by the High Court here yesterday after he was found guilty of drug trafficking.

Judge Datuk Christopher Chin Soo Yin passed the sentence against Wee Ee Kai after he failed to rebut the presumption that the parcel he was carrying contained any dangerous drugs.

Chin said at the end of the prosecution’s case, he was relying on the principle of willful blindness on the part of the accused in his ruling, and ordered the accused to enter his defence.

Only Wee himself gave sworn evidence during the defence call.

According to Chin, Wee’s version of the story said that his acquaintance Jeremy Wong contacted him by phone to collect the parcel from a post office at Sungai Merah and deliver it to one Lee Soon Tiong at a hotel here.

Wee claimed that he was an innocent carrier of the package of drugs because he was not told and neither did he ask as to the contents of the parcel.

Wee was arrested with the parcel outside the post office on June 18, 2020.

Chin said in his defence, the accused made little additional effort to satisfy the court that the accused did send Wong to Sibu Airport to go to Kuching.

He also said that Lee was not called by the accused despite being offered to the defence.

“Granted, Lee would never admit that he was the final recipient of the drugs. These issues were not put to him as well as his relationship with Jeremy or that they had frequented the accused’s food stall.

“The accused has done little to satisfy this court that he has no reason to suspect that the parcel contained drugs; for example, it was not his job to collect parcels for Jeremy Wong or for any other person for that matter.

“Given that Jeremy and Lee were not close friends of the accused, given the complete lack of evidence as to these two persons, their relationship shifts to a more sinister rather than an innocent objective. In other words, the accused’s story now begs belief,” he said.

He also said that the failure to call for any witness other than the accused himself, the court has no additional means to know if the accused’s version of the event was true or otherwise.

“The court is left to decide based on the evidence available as is clearly in this case. This court has no means of ascertaining if there existed any other version or reason how and why the parcel of drugs came to the possession of the accused,” he said.

Wee was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under subsection 39B(2) of the same Act for trafficking 695.93g of methamphetamine around noon on June 18, 2020 at a Post Laju premises in Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg.

The Section provides for either the death penalty or life in prison and whipping not less than 15 strokes upon conviction.

Under Section 3 of the Criminal Justice Act 1953, life imprisonment term is to be treated as a jail sentence for 30 years.

Wee was represented by counsel Daren Ling while DPP Mark Kenneth Netto prosecuted the case.

The prosecution called nine witnesses to testify against Wee.