March 22 date to sigh Ramadan new moon, says Keeper of Rulers’ Seal office

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 (Bernama) — The sighting of the new moon for the commencement of the Ramadan fast for Muslims in Malaysia will take place on March 22 (Wednesday), the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal announced today.

It said in a statement that the Conference of Rulers had agreed that the date for the start of the Ramadan fast be based on the ‘rukyah’ (sighting of the new moon) and ‘hisab’ (calculation).

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal would announce the date over radio and television on that night, it said.

The respective committees would attempt to sight the new moon in the evening of March 22 at 29 locations nationwide.

The locations are Pontian Kecil, Johor; Kompleks Falak Al-Khawarizmi Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara, Melaka; Kompleks Baitul Hilal Telok Kemang, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan; Bukit Melawati, Kuala Selangor; Bukit Jugra, Banting, Kuala Langat and Selangor observatory, Sabak Bernam in Selangor.

The sighting will also be carried out at Pantai Pasir Panjang, Mukim Pengkalan Baru, Manjong (Perak); Pusat Falak Sheikh Tahir, Pantai Aceh (Penang); Kampung Pulau Sayak, Kuala Muda; Pemandangan Indah, Pulau Langkawi and Menara Alor Setar in Kedah.

The other locations are Bukit Besar, Kuala Terengganu; Bukit Geliga, Kemaman; Pulau Perhentian, Besut and KUSZA observatory, Mukim Merang, Setiu (Terengganu); Bukit Peraksi, Pasir Puteh; Bukit Kampung Tembeling, Mukim Manjur, Olak Jeram district, Kuala Krai and Menara Bangunan SEDC, Kota Bharu in Kelantan.

Pusat Falak Miri; Teluk Bandung, Kuching and Tanjung Batu, Bintulu (Sarawak); Al-Biruni observatory, Tanjung Dumpil, Putatan (Sabah); Bukit Tanjong Batu, Nenasi; Gunung Berinchang, Cameron Highlands and Bukit Pelindong, Kuantan in Pahang.

The 13th Floor, Menara Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Labuan International Campus; Kuala Lumpur Tower; Putrajaya International Convention Centre; and Menara Pandang, Masjid Al-Hussain Kuala Perlis (Perlis). – Bernama