MAS: School holidays, dynamic pricing result in costly Miri-Kch airfares

MIRI (March 15): The peak travel season this month has resulted in heavily-booked flights and dynamic pricing, resulting in high fares due to limited available seats as school holidays end this Sunday.

Malaysia Airlines (MAS) in a statement encouraged passengers to book early and take advantage of its on-going campaigns including Matta Fair 2023 for cheaper fares to travel.

The airline said it is committed to offering much more value and affordable options for passengers through their varying promotions and products, and passengers should book their flight early.

“Current offers such as Matta Fair 2023 promo provides up to 45 per cent off on MAS fares, MHexplorer offering students up to 30 per cent off on flights all year round, among others, “ said MAS in the statement.

Rural air service operator MASwings issued the statement in response to The Borneo Post’s report on March 14 that an aggrieved father of a student who will begin her first year in university next week is appealing to the federal and state governments to address sky-high airfares within the state.

Idris Ahmad said all the fares from Miri to Kuching this weekend were over RM1,000 for a one-way trip by MAS while all the flights by AirAsia were already fully-booked, throwing a spanner in his daughter’s travel and other arrangements related to her tertiary education.

On Monday, his daughter was instructed to report to UITM campus by next Monday, but the expensive published rates forced her to delay her travel on the date of the deadline to use a cheaper fare at RM224, foregoing her plan to go earlier to make accommodation and other arrangements.

Idris Ahmad said this financial burden is faced by all students who received their placement notice by their university only this week, ruling out early booking to enjoy cheaper fares.

The current heavy bookings of flights in popular sectors this school holiday season peaks this weekend as the new school term starts next Monday.

A check with MAS found that a one-way ticket from here to Kuching on Friday is RM1,060 with a three-hour transit in Mukah, while the other option is RM1,136 with a 12-hour transit at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

On Saturday, the fare is RM540 with a 24-hour transit at KLIA, or RM1,056 for a one-hour transit at the same airport while Sunday’s published rate is RM403 respectively for either a 22-hour or 19-hour stopover in Limbang.

MAS said, like any other airlines globally, it practises dynamic pricing, subject to demand and supply and based on the date, time, and availability of seats within a specific timeframe.

Fares will also be adjusted with passengers’ willingness to pay due to peak and seasonal trends and competitiveness against other airlines.

“With the additional frequency made available in a certain sector, fares will be dynamically adjusted downwards for customers to enjoy low fares,“ the statement pointed out.

The federal Ministry of Transport did not respond to the complainant’s request for the government to act to get airlines to offer cheaper student rates to avoid burdening parents financially.