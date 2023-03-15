Miri man fined RM1,800 for online gambling in public place

MIRI (March 15): A Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM1,800 in default a month in prison for engaging in online gambling in a public place.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Philemon John Edan, 45, from Taman Ceria, Bandar Baru Permyjaya here after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 (Act 289).

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or up to six months in jail, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Philemon was found engaging in online gambling at a premises in Pelita Commercial Centre here around 1.45pm on March 13.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted while Philemon was unrepresented by a legal counsel.