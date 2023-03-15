MOE: No lessons in first week of new academic year 2023/2024

PUTRAJAYA (March 15): There will be no lessons in the first week of the new academic year 2023/2024 beginning March 19 and 20, Education Ministry (MOE) director-general Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali said.

Instead, the first week will be filled with sessions that instil physical, emotional, spiritual, social and intellectual values, he said.

“The focus of the first day of school before was on academics but for the 2023/2024 session the MOE will implement fun education and simple project-based learning,” he said in a press conference in conjunction with the opening of the 2023/2024 school session here today.

The new academic year will start on March 19, 2023 to March 9, 2024 for Group A states, and March 20, 2023 to March 10, 2024 for Group B states.

Group A involves Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, while Group B covers Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

“In the past, the focus on the first day was to dive straight into the teaching of academic subjects, but this time we are asking schools to strengthen the relationship between teachers, students, parents and the community. All this will raise the spirit of supporting each other right from the beginning of the school year,” he said. — Bernama