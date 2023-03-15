Motorcyclist suffers serious head injuries in single-vehicle accident in Batu Kawa

KUCHING (March 15): A 21-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident near a supermarket in Batu Kawa early this morning.

According to sources, the male victim was found unconscious on the side of the road by members of the public.

It is believed that the victim had lost control of his machine before the crash.

The victim was given first aid by paramedics before being sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment.

The police have been contacted for more information.