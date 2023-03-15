Muslims may not join activities in prayer houses of other faiths, Selangor exco reminds NGOs

KUALA LUMPUR (March 15): Muslims in Selangor may not participate in activities held in other religions’ houses of worship, a state official reminded citizens groups organising such events.

In a statement, Selangor Islamic Religious Affairs, Consumer Affairs and Halal Industry Committee chairman Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni said that while such interfaith activities were commendable, they were in violation of the state’s Islamic laws.

“The regulations establish that any programme involving Muslims in the houses of worships of religions other than Islam is absolutely prohibited,” he said in a statement today.

Specifically, he said these would violate sections of the Non-Islamic Religions (Control of Propagation Amongst Muslims) Enactment that prohibits activities deemed to be proselytisation of Muslims.

Violations of these sections were punishable by up to RM10,000 in fines and imprisonment of no more than a year.

The Selangor official issued the reminder that the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) monitored for interfaith activities involving Muslims that could be in violation of these and other religious laws in the state.

Mohd Zawawi added that the Selangor government was respectful of the multicultural and multireligious elements in the state, but reminded all groups to seek clarification with Islamic authorities when appropriate, in order to protect harmony in the state. – Malay Mail