Myanmar barge worker missing after falling into sea off Santubong

KUCHING (March 15): A Myanmar national was reported missing at sea this afternoon near Pulau Salak, Santubong after he allegedly fell from a barge.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement identified the missing man as 19-year-old Win Myat Thu.

Bomba said they were contacted by the Santubong police station to assist in a search and rescue (SAR) operation, and immediately deployed personnel from its Petra Jaya station to the scene.

“The rescuers are using the surface searching technique around the area where the victim is said to have fallen,” said Bomba.

It added the search was postponed at 5.23pm after no new clues were found.