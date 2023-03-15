Myvi Borneo Club holds charity event in Kuching as part of 9th anniversary do

KUCHING (March 15): The Myvi Borneo Club organised a three-day event to celebrate its ninth anniversary recently, with Kuching chosen as the venue for the celebration.

Held at Sumiran Eco Park Resort in Kuching from March 10 to 12, various activities and programmes were organised for the celebration.

“Those involved in this celebration are club delegates from all over the state of Sarawak and also members of the Indonesia Sirion Club Pontianak Chapter as an invitational club to further enliven the programme.

“The celebration this year includes programmes such as the Inaugural Dinner, Family Day and also the Charity Convoy,” said Myvi Borneo Club president Andiazrul Johan in a statement.

Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development I Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu was invited to flag off the club’s charity convoy, which was also attended by Indonesian Consul-General in Kuching, Raden Sigit Witjaksono.

“Gerald Rentap praised the club’s efforts in successfully bringing a motor club from the neighbouring country to share interests and exchange ideas in motor sports,” said the statement.

Rentap also praised the club for its charity work through the convoy, saying that the club had done a great job in getting themselves closer to the needy community and helping those in need.

A team of Myvi Borneo Club members in a convoy of more than 30 vehicles took part in the charity work at Rumah Seri Kenangan old folks home here, also participated by the Indonesia Sirion Club members.

The statement also said that Rumah Seri Kenangan principal Sharifah Ranimah praised the club for its charity work at the old folks home.