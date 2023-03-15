New Bukit Mabong District Officer reports for duty

KAPIT (March 15): Calvin Ligong Bujang @ Endawie has begun his duties as Bukit Mabong District Officer.

He recently received his duties from outgoing district officer Robert Liman.

Robert has been promoted to Kapit Deputy Resident.

Calvin previously served as administrative officer at Belaga District Office, Bukit Mabong District Office, and Tatau District Office.

He thanked the state government, State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, and Kapit Resident Galong Luang for recommending him for the post.

“Ahead of me are very challenging tasks to expedite development programmes in Bukit Mabong because of the vast land area, rugged terrain and rivers, small population scattered along the riverbanks, and longhouses are far apart.

“With close cooperation and teamwork, I will work hard to bring development to this new district in Kapit Division. I appeal to other government departments and agencies to work with me to implement the planned projects for the benefit of the people,” said Calvin.

Bukit Mabong was gazetted as a district in 2017.