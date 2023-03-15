Niah man fined RM3,000 for drug abuse

MIRI (March 15): A 33-year-old man was fined RM3,000 in default two months’ jail by a Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to abusing drugs.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi who convicted Henrison Ngau Padan from Sg Saeh Merah, Niah, also ordered him to be placed under police supervision for two years.

Henrison was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or an imprisonment of up to two years, or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, Henrison was found to have abused methamphetamine and amphetamine at the Miri District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division office at 11.30am on Dec 2, 2022.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while Henrison was unrepresented by a legal counsel.