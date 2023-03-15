Peter’s poll petition struck out

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 15): Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) president Datuk Peter Anthony failed in his bid to declare his nomination as candidate in the 15th General Election (GE15) was valid and lawful after the Election Court here on Wednesday struck out his election petition.

In his reserved verdict, Justice Dean Wayne Daly made the order on the petition filed by Peter after allowing an application to strike out the petition as well as preliminary objections raised against the said petition.

The striking out application was filed by Tenom MP Riduan Rubin while the preliminary objections were filed by the returning officer (RO) of the said parliament constituency, the chairman of Election Commission (EC) Malaysia and Election Commission Malaysia.

Peter had named Riduan, the RO, EC chairman and the EC as first, second, third, fourth and fifth respondents respectively in his petition.

The judge also ordered for RM20,000 cost to be paid to Riduan and another RM20,000 to the RO, EC chairman and the EC.

In Peter’s petition, which was filed on January 3, he sought from court that Riduan was not duly elected as Tenom MP during the GE15.

Peter also sought that it be declared that his nomination as a candidate was valid and lawful.

Apart from that Peter sought from court that it be declared that the said GE15 for the said parliamentary constituency held on November 15 and 19, 2022 was null and void.

Lastly, Peter sought costs for two counsel and other reliefs, orders and directions as the court deemed fit to make.

It was learnt that Peter will be filing an appeal to the Federal Court against the said verdict. He was not present in court on Wednesday.

During the GE15, Riduan, who was contesting as an independent candidate, won the seat in a five-cornered fight and obtained 1,108 majority.

On the nomination day, it was learnt that that the RO allegedly informed Peter that there was an alleged

objection and rejection of his nomination allegedly by the EC chairman.

Also on the nomination, the RO allegedly informed Peter that his nomination as a candidate was allegedly accepted for the said election which there was also no objection or directive to the contrary from the State EC director on the RO’s alleged decision.

On May 26, 2022, Peter was convicted and sentenced by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court for an offence under Section 468 of the Penal Code.

However, Peter had obtained a stay of his execution, pending his appeal against his conviction and sentence.

He is currently released on court’s bail, pending disposal of the appeal.

Peter, who is Melalap assemblyman, had then appeared on the nomination day to contest for the said GE15 as an MP.

Peter was represented by counsel Datuk Ansari Abdullah and Erveana Ansari.

Riduan was represented by counsel Wilson Chang Khai Sim, Elton John and Syed Anwar Shariff Abdullah.

Meanwhile, Senior Federal Counsel Asliza Ali and Federal Counsel M. Barath acted for the second, third and fourth respondents.

Riduan, who was present in court together with his supporters, told the media that he was happy with the court’s decision.

“I am happy because I can now focus on continuing my job as Tenom MP. I was unable to attend the parliamentary sitting today to hear this decision,” he said, adding that he is an independent representative who supports the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.