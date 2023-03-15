Petros issued first Licence for Carbon Storage

KUCHING (March 15): Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) was today issued the first Licence for Carbon Storage to begin its strategic role as Resource Manager for the Sarawak’s natural Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) resources.

The licence, which was issued by the Sarawak Land and Survey Department, covers an area located in the North Luconia province, offshore Bintulu.

Petros Group chief executive officer Janin Girie said Sarawak, with an abundance of storage potential in offshore areas, is blessed with the biggest potential of carbon storage capacity in the country.

“We welcome organisations who are committed about achieving their decarbonisation targets to explore utilising CCUS potential in Sarawak with Petros,” he said in a statement issued by Petros.

He said development of the CCUS infrastructure will unlock and commercialise the development of stranded sour gas reserves offshore Sarawak.

“The additional gas unlocked by CCUS can ensure long-term energy and gas supply security for Sarawak – complementing the energy transition for Sarawak and Malaysia.

“Down the line, the base CCUS infrastructure established to enable the sour gas field development can be further expanded to allow other carbon dioxide (CO2) emitters, both local and foreign, to capture and store CO2, to reduce the greenhouse warming effect and enabling the realisation of a Net carbon-Zero economy,” he said.

He added that these infrastructure expansions, in turn, will create business opportunities to operate CCUS infrastructures, generating revenue for the State economy, whilst further developing local capabilities

During Petros’ fifth year anniversary celebrations in October last year, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Datuk Openg announced that, the state-owned oil and gas company, given its technical expertise and resources, would be the resource manager for CCUS in Sarawak, with collaboration and support from the relevant ministries.