RM10 bln Sabah International Industrial Park proposed in Kimanis

KOTA KINABALU (March 15): A local group, Kina Ventures Sdn Bhd and an investor group from Taiwan plan to work together to build a proposed RM10 billion 20,000-acre Sabah International Industrial Park and new port in a joint venture with the Sabah State Government in Kimanis.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor was briefed on this during a courtesy call by a joint delegation from Kina Ventures and the Taiwan investor led by Kina Ventures Chairman Datuk Maijol Mahap at his office in Menara Kinabalu here on March 13.

The entire development when completed shall have a projected end gross development value of approximately RM200 billion or more with tens of thousands of job and business opportunities to be created for the local people and with long-term handsome tax revenue to the State Government.

This proposed industrial park is meant for both local and international investors to set up their manufacturing and processing factories, stores, industrial shopoffices and others along with a commercial square and residential development.

Also present were Kina Ventures Managing Director Ir Herman S K Lee, Melvin Lee, Rachel Lee, Taiwan Hakka General Chamber of Commerce President Yeh Chun-Hui, its Honorary President Yeh Chun-Rong as well as several other Taiwanese investors and project consultants.

The Chief Minister said the State Government always welcomed investors to come and invest in Sabah, in line with its investor-friendly policy.